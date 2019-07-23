Home Cities Kochi

A Malayali voice in US Homeland Security

Akshay Pottathil, who flew down to Kozhikode from US, speaks about his work in harnessing technology to ensure security

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By  Pooja Nair 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite leaving Kerala for the United States at the age of four, Akshay Pottathil, from Thiruvannur in the district is still connected to his homeland. This time, his visit to India has a clear purpose. For, he is a guest of the Central Government to Gujarat Forensic Sciences University to talk about Homeland Security, in which Akshay has been working all these years for the US Government. 
The Central Government has shown an interest in starting an in-house homeland security centre for the country and Akshay has been called to conceptualise the idea. 

Akshay, co-director of the Center for Information Convergence and Strategy at San Diego State University, flew down to Kozhikode after his session in Gujarat to talk about the concept of connecting cities and the importance of Public-Private Partnership. 

On his work, Akshay said, “I was able to design the target mapping system for the executive office of the US President for counter-narcotics, which is one of my big projects. Soon after that, a Next-Generation Incident Command (NGIC) system was designed for the US Department of Homeland Security Center. If a disaster or an attack happens,  NGIC teaches us how to tackle it. It was the success of my first project which landed me the opportunity to develop NGIC. All these happened between 2007 and 2009. Later, Red Cross, Navy and similar organisations approached me for developing similar  technology.” 

He added the Left of Boom Conference headed by the centre was his great achievement. “The conference featured international delegates talking about cross-fertilisation of proactive threat mitigation strategies between civilian and military domains. It also provided a venue for open dialogue and exchange of ideas between public and private organisations. I have invited Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran to our next conference in 2020,” said Akshay.

On what led him to Homeland Security, Pottathil said, “Post 9/11, the homeland security was created. The nation was going through a big change. Doors were opened for college-goers like me, then.”
In 2013, Pottathil was honoured with ‘Faculty of the Year’ in Homeland Security and granted the second Presidential Leadership Fund Award. His work on data fusion and pattern recognition is being referred to by officials in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and the Middle East.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Homeland Security Malayali
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp