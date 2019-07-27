Collector’s directive to repair Pandit Karuppan Road falls on deaf ears

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after the District Collector directed the Corporation authorities to complete the repair work of Pandit Karuppan Road connecting Thevara Junction and Thevara Ferry, the civic body seems to have turned a blind eye to it.

During a visit last month, the Collector had directed the authorities to complete the repair work within 25 days. However, the condition of the congested road which was dug up in January to lay pipelines remains the same.

However, the corporation authorities said relaying of pipes along the stretch may take more time. “Water connection to houses in the area is still going on. Since the pipes are old, they need to be replaced. It cannot be done in a short period. Re-tarring of the road is not an option during the monsoon,” said a Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the Collector said action would be taken against the authorities for delaying the repair of roads. “Action will be taken against officers if they have made any purposeful delay in this regard,” said the Collector.