Free Wi-Fi hotspots to boost connectivity in Kochi district

The project K-Fi,  implemented by Kerala IT Mission, has already been set up in 203 places and boasts of attractive features, including good data speed

Published: 31st July 2019 02:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Now, internet connectivity is no longer going to be an issue for those living in or visiting the district. With attractive features like unlimited connectivity and good data speed, K-Fi is all set to end internet connectivity woes. The free Wi-Fi project, which is being implemented by Kerala IT Mission, has been implemented in 203 places in the district.

According to Arun A, support engineer, district IT mission, free Wi-Fi facility has been provided at all major locations, including Fort Kochi and Marine Drive, because of their importance as tourist destinations. “The stretch from Edappally to High Court besides MG Road also has free Wi-Fi,” he said. The programme will provide benefits like access to various government services and information in a transparent manner, he said.

Arun said, “The service is available at public places such as bus stops, district offices, panchayats, major government offices and hospitals.” According to him, the project was initiated in the district at the time of former District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah. 

“At that time, the facility was installed at 100 select places in the district. Now, with 203 more, a large area in the district has got good internet connectivity. The numbers might increase if the IT mission receives requests,” said Arun. At present, Wi-Fi hotspots are now available at 1,887 public places across the state, including the coastal area. 

According to him, around 90 per cent of Wi-Fi units has been placed in government buildings due to safety reasons. “Only in areas where a government building is not available do we opt for private holdings. However, they fall below 10 per cent. Users will not be able to misuse the connectivity,” said Arun.

BSNL and Quodgen have partnered for the project. “BSNL provides the network and Quodgen is responsible for device installation,” he said. Another feature is that it is traveller-friendly. “Unlike other free Wi-Fi facilities, K-Fi is not tower constrained. So, the user is able to surf or use Google Maps for navigation without any break,” he said .

Major city spots with K-Fi 
Fort Kochi
Mattanchery
Samudrika Hall
Janakiya Vaayanasala, Cherai Beach
Children’s Park
Subhash Park
Maharaja’s College 
BSNL Office, Fort Kochi
TDM Hall
KSINC Terminal
Court Junction, Kaloor
Kera Bhavan/SRV School
SCMS College
Ration Office, North Railway station
West traffic police station
Ernakulam District Panchayat
KSEB Pallimukku
Ernakulam Boat Jetty office
Heritage Museum, Bastion Bungalow
FACT office
1st Floor Civil Station
Govt General Hosp
Govt Medical College office
Govt PWD Rest House, Fort Kochi
Cochin Shipyard police station
Jew Street 
 

