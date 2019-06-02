Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance likely to register FIR next week

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam unit will register an FIR over corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover next week.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam unit will register an FIR over corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover next week. The VACB had filed a preliminary inquiry report to Vigilance Director recommending registering an FIR to conduct a detailed investigation.
According to sources, the Vigilance Director will come out with an order to proceed with registering a case next week. “There was some communication about registering FIR based on the findings in the preliminary enquiry report from VACB headquarters. An official order is expected by next week.

After receiving the order, an FIR will be registered at Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha,” an official.
According to a VACB officer, there was sufficient evidence collected during preliminary probe. “The samples collected from the flyover examined at Highway Engineering Laboratory is very crucial. Similarly, the studies carried out by IIT Madras also helped us in the investigation. The persons responsible for the improper construction will be identified and arraigned as accused in the later stages of the probe,” the official said.

The tarmac on the bridge was damaged within months of commissioning of the flyover in October 2016. Last year, the NHAI detected cracks on the bridge. A team from IIT Madras, which inspected the bridge, also filed a report with PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in the construction.. The VACB also took expert opinion during its probe.

VACB as part of the preliminary inquiry collected the statements of the contractor who constructed the flyover for Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK). Similarly, officials of RBDCK and KITCO, the consultants of the project, were also quizzed. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran who visited the flyover blamed RBDCK and KITCO for not monitoring the construction carried out by the contractor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp