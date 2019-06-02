Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance likely to register FIR next week

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam unit will register an FIR over corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover next week. The VACB had filed a preliminary inquiry report to Vigilance Director recommending registering an FIR to conduct a detailed investigation.

According to sources, the Vigilance Director will come out with an order to proceed with registering a case next week. “There was some communication about registering FIR based on the findings in the preliminary enquiry report from VACB headquarters. An official order is expected by next week.

After receiving the order, an FIR will be registered at Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha,” an official.

According to a VACB officer, there was sufficient evidence collected during preliminary probe. “The samples collected from the flyover examined at Highway Engineering Laboratory is very crucial. Similarly, the studies carried out by IIT Madras also helped us in the investigation. The persons responsible for the improper construction will be identified and arraigned as accused in the later stages of the probe,” the official said.

The tarmac on the bridge was damaged within months of commissioning of the flyover in October 2016. Last year, the NHAI detected cracks on the bridge. A team from IIT Madras, which inspected the bridge, also filed a report with PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in the construction.. The VACB also took expert opinion during its probe.

VACB as part of the preliminary inquiry collected the statements of the contractor who constructed the flyover for Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK). Similarly, officials of RBDCK and KITCO, the consultants of the project, were also quizzed. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran who visited the flyover blamed RBDCK and KITCO for not monitoring the construction carried out by the contractor.