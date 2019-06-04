When ban takes effect, all fishermen do is sit and shrug

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the 52-day trawling ban set to start this Sunday, the State Fisheries Department has begun all arrangements for its effective implementation. But, the fisherfolk, including workers of mechanised boats, have a sad tale to narrate. Despite the many government schemes promising free ration to members of the community and workers of peeling sheds, their days are marred by poverty and struggle.

“Our days of suffering start with the trawling ban. We are given free ration but that is it. Several welfare schemes have been devised for us, but we do not get the benefits. Same is the case with funds,” said

Martin Mathew, a fisherman from Chellanam.

Welfare schemes

The workers of mechanised boats, who are the members of the Welfare Board, are eligible for a government scheme which provides them with Rs 4,500 during the trawling ban period. To avail the benefit, the workers have to pay Rs 250 for six months when trawling ban is not in force. However, workers allege they do not get the amount on time.

“While we pay Rs 1,500 during these six months. We are eligible for Rs 4,500, including

RS 3,000 from both the governments. Since we do not get to work during monsoon due to rough sea and trawling ban, we should be getting the amount now, but that never happens,” said C S Sunil, secretary, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

The Okhi cyclone and floods too affected the livelihood of the fisher community with many welfare schemes stopping after the flood. “A year ago, we also used to get `1,350 from the government. However, after the floods, that stopped. Since it is the time of schools reopening, most of them face financial difficulty at home,” he added.

Trawling ban ineffective?

Though the ban for mechanised boats is aimed at avoiding heavy nets from being dragged across the seabed damaging the marine habitat during its reproductive period, the workers say trawl ban does not help replenish the marine resources. “The ban does not serve its purpose as fish has been depleting even after such stringent measures. Even the reports by various commissions that undertook scientific studies say the same,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurakkal, secretary of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

He added the situation would have been better if the compensation were paid on time. “But, the schemes just remain on paper,” he added. According to him, the motorboat operators, fishermen and workers of peeling shed and landing area are the worst hit.

“They do not know any other job and cannot even join the traditional boats during the time. So, this is a period of joblessness and poverty,” Joseph said. Meanwhile, the director of the Fisheries Department says there are schemes for the fishermen during the lean period. “We have a scheme called Saving-Cum-Relief Scheme (SCRS) to promote thrift habit and to extend relief during the lean period. The fishermen will be distributed double the amount they contribute,” said S Venkatesapathy, director.

Traditional boats

Though the ban does not affect traditional boats, a large population of fishermen have no work for the past few months due to unavailability of fish. The unscientific method of fishing and trawling are the reasons. “It is only during this time that the traditional fishermen have some hope but this year even that is dismal,” said Sunil.

Invader threat

While experts and fishing federations adhere to the idea of ban, a few feel the move won't yield results as fishermen from other states invade the district coast during the season.