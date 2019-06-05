Home Cities Kochi

Headload workers’ flash strike cripples exports from Kerala

The Welfare Board claimed that many workers adopted the illegal practice of demanding payment directly from the establishments they work in.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The strike called by affiliated unions of headload workers in Mattancherry looks like it will continue, with the Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board refusing to meet eye-to-eye with the unions regarding the disbursal of festival advance, owing to Ramzan. As a result, loading activities in export units here stood disrupted for the seventh consecutive day. Many exporters have already failed to fulfil their export commitments, resulting in huge monetary and business losses.

An emergency joint press meet organised by All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) and other trade associations, including Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Indian Chamber of Commerce, urged the state government to intervene immediately and end the impasse. The headload workers were to receive an amount of `15,000 as festival advance from the Welfare Board. However, the board has not yet paid the advance to over 100 workers on the plea that average emoluments of these workers are low and their advance would be restricted to such amounts as shown in records.

The Welfare Board claimed that many workers adopted the illegal practice of demanding payment directly from the establishments they work in. Such wages do not reflect on the accounts of the Board.The export firms, for no fault of theirs, are bearing a majority of the brunt caused by the flash strike. Spices exporters are the worst-hit. Appalled, the industry now wants to know whether the government would immediately take the reins to end the crisis.

“This is a matter that should have been resolved between the Board and the workers, and should not have been allowed to escalate to a point affecting the country’s exports,” Rajeev Palicha, chairman of AISEF said.  Trade organisations emphasised that flash strikes and retaliation have no place in the present day world economic order. Hence, holding the export industry and economy to a ransom and making them a soft target should be stopped immediately. The state government, in 2018, passed The Kerala Investment Promotion Facilitation Act, which in itself was a landmark step towards creating a better business environment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
headload workers Strike Mattancherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp