Waste-to-energy plant:  Public hearing today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Monday will hold an environmental public hearing from 11 am-2 pm at the civil station here, which is expected to fast-track the process of granting Environmental Clearance (EC), for the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

The hearing will be conducted by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and M A Baiju Chief Environmental Engineer, Pollution Control Board, Ernakulam. The department has also published documents regarding projects at collectorate, district panchayat, Kochi Corporation. and other offices concerned. During the hearing, stakeholders and proponents can express their opinions and offer suggestions to clear apprehensions regarding the proposed plant.

“ The stakeholders can submit their apprehensions and suggestions regarding the project at the hearing. Concerns and suggestions, if any, will be recorded. These will be sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEF&CC) and experts will look into them. The KPCB will dispatch the video and audio report to the MoEF&CC within seven days. The plant will get the Environmental Clearance once the ministry approves it,” said M A Baiju Chief Environmental Engineer.

Meanwhile, the Vadavukodu Puthenkurissu panchayat officers will register their protest over the proposed plant.