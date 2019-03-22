Home Cities Kochi

Kochi airport: Terminal-1 departure is operational

The Central Industrial Security Force had taken up the security of T1 by 9:30 am on Thursday and the check-in migration process was completed by 11 am.

The renovated Terminal 1 of Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin International Airport started check-in at its renovated Terminal-1 (T1) on Thursday with the issuance of the boarding pass to the passengers of Indigo flight bound for Chennai. The entire check-in activities shifted from Terminal 2 to T1 by Thursday noon making T1 fully operational. 

The Central Industrial Security Force had taken up the security of T1 by 9:30 am on Thursday and the check-in migration process was completed by 11 am. The boarding started at 11:15 am. T1 has 56 check-in counters including four with bag drop-in system, 10 self-check-in kiosks, mini shopping area, medical room etc. 

The in-line baggage handling system which facilitates the passengers to drop in bags at the time of check-in functioned meticulously. CIAL also arranged seven pre-embarkation security screening units which ensured the smooth movement of passengers from check-in area to the security holding area. There are four aerobridges and three remote gates. Three more aerobridges will be installed by the end of April.
CIAL organised cultural programmes at the courtyard of the Terminal-1.

