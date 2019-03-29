Kickstarting an MMA culture in Kochi

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “There is a tendency to get bored when workouts are identical. MMA is different. You never know the routines that await you every day,” says Monica Lal. Once an overweight child, she joined former wrestler Jophil C Lal’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fitness classes in Panampilly Nagar years ago. “I used to always leave gyms halfway for the very reason - the same machines, the same workouts. But I transformed after attending MMA sessions. And I’ve developed a passion towards it,” she continues. The passion and fascination for MMA grew roots and bore fruit last month. Monica is fit and along with Jophil, Combat Fitness, Kochi’s latest fitness cult, was set up last month at Padivattom, Kakkanad.

MMA is a full-contact combat sport replete with techniques from various combat sports and martial arts. This MMA facility is unlike no other. Programmes comprise Muay Thai, a combat sport of Thailand; Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a Japanese martial art; boxing, wrestling, Crossfit, Zumba, yoga, and self-defence techniques. “I used to kickbox along with wrestling.

When I heard about MMA, I went to Mumbai and trained at Evolution MMA India,” says Jophil, now the head coach at Combat Fitness. “Kochi mostly has single-sport venues. Combat is the sole place with a variety of disciplines. MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world. It is steadily changing the workout scene in Kochi,” he says.

MMA is usually stereotyped: It is considered as a sport for professionals. Albeit, age and gender is no bar here. “This is a multi-functional gym. We’ve brought fitness alongside martial arts. Rather than the usual cardio, we’re using MMA to get you into fitness- to lose weight, get into shape, and learn new techniques,” says Allan Antony, Monica’s husband. They agree fitness is extremely important in today’s world. “Earlier, physical labour was heavily involved in one’s life. Now, it’s almost nil. Techniques like boxing are also stressbusters,” says Allan.

Keeping in mind the lack of time in today’s workplaces, Combat Fitness even has programmes for white collar jobs. “There is conditioning and weight loss programmes, which are less than an hour for those who can’t afford to spend a lot of time at the gym. Besides, every day is different. If it’s strength progression on Monday, Tuesday sees cardio, high-intensity workouts will rule Wednesday, Crossfit on Thursday, kickboxing on Friday and agility on Saturday. And we have personalised group sessions which are scientifically designed,” says Jophil.

The tagline of Combat Fitness says it all. ‘Kickstarting a Culture’. “Gym is a culture. Running is a culture. Similarly, MMA is one. It is a part of fitness, which is rare. My initial instinct when I gained weight was to go for a run. No one thinks of getting fit through MMA. We’re trying to bring MMA to the forefront. That there is an alternative to gym and cardio,” Allan concludes.