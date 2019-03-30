Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to open one more solar power plant

The new solar power plant will have panels installed over four hectares to meet nearly 40 per cent of KMRL's total power requirements by itself.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will increase the capacity of its solar power production by setting up one more plant at Muttom yard. The new plant, with a capacity to generate 2719 KW, will be opened on Monday.

“With the opening of the new solar power plant, which will have panels installed over four hectares, KMRL will be able to meet nearly 40 per cent of its total power requirements by itself. The agency is planning to produce an additional 5,400 KW power by next year by setting up solar panels in another two hectares of land at Muttom and in nine metro stations,” according to KMRL authorities.

KMRL will also set up solar panels by the side of tracks and ramps. At present, KMRL generates 5,389 KW per day from its solar power plant at Muttom and the solar panels erected over 13 metro stations. With the opening of a new plant, the agency will be able to save `1.2 crore in electricity cost every year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd Kochi Metro solar power plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp