Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to open one more solar power plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will increase the capacity of its solar power production by setting up one more plant at Muttom yard. The new plant, with a capacity to generate 2719 KW, will be opened on Monday.

“With the opening of the new solar power plant, which will have panels installed over four hectares, KMRL will be able to meet nearly 40 per cent of its total power requirements by itself. The agency is planning to produce an additional 5,400 KW power by next year by setting up solar panels in another two hectares of land at Muttom and in nine metro stations,” according to KMRL authorities.

KMRL will also set up solar panels by the side of tracks and ramps. At present, KMRL generates 5,389 KW per day from its solar power plant at Muttom and the solar panels erected over 13 metro stations. With the opening of a new plant, the agency will be able to save `1.2 crore in electricity cost every year.