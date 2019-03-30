Home Cities Kochi

TNIE and Indian Oil launch Summer Bonanza fill-and-win scheme in Kochi

The winning scheme has been launched at 151 IOC outlets in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts along with IOC fuel pumps located near Thodupuzha.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:59 AM

Actor Marina Michael Kurisingal receiving the first Summer Bonanza Fill-and-Win coupon from IOC Deputy General Manager (Retail Sales) K Raghu and The New Indian Express General Manager P Vishnu Kumar in Kochi on Friday

Actor Marina Michael Kurisingal receiving the first Summer Bonanza Fill-and-Win coupon from IOC Deputy General Manager (Retail Sales) K Raghu and The New Indian Express General Manager P Vishnu Kumar in Kochi on Friday.| Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The New Indian Express in association with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday launched Summer Bonanza - a fill-and-win scheme for customers filling petrol and diesel from IOC outlets. Electronic goods manufacturer Blue Star is also partnering in the venture.

The scheme was launched by K Raghu, IOC Deputy General Manager (Retail Sales - Kochi Divisional Office), and P Vishnu Kumar, General Manager, The New Indian Express, by handing over the first coupon to actor Marina Michael Kurisingal at JRO-IOC outlet at Pongam near Angamali. IOC Senior Manager Premjith and Business Manager Tessy Joseph were also present at the inaugural function.

The winning scheme has been launched at 151 IOC outlets in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts along with IOC fuel pumps located near Thodupuzha. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers filling petrol or diesel for an amount of Rs 250 and above would be given a gift coupon. A similar coupon will be provided to four-wheelers and other wheelers for filling petrol or diesel above Rs 1,000. The customers only have to fill the coupon and drop it in the drop-box at the respective outlet to win various prizes.

There are weekly, bumper and mega-bumper prizes as part of the Summer Bonanza. The bonanza has been designed in a way there will an assured winner from all the outlets which are part of the scheme. The winner of the mega-bumper prize will receive a car. The Summer Bonanza will conclude at the IOC outlet on April 30.

