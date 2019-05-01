Home Cities Kochi

Pothole-ridden Palarivattom flyover to remain closed for month-long repair work

The 29-month-old Palarivattom flyover, which was in the news after developing potholes soon after its commissioning, will now be closed for a month for the repair works.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:05 AM

Palarivattom flyover | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 29-month-old Palarivattom flyover, which was in the news after developing potholes soon after its commissioning, will now be closed for a month for the repair works. The closing down of the flyover, situated on the busy NH stretch, has already invited wide protests from various quarters. However, the officials concerned said the repair work has become inevitable and the contractors of the bridge are doing it with their own fund. 

According to the officials, experimenting a new technology for the construction of the bridge has backfired and resulted in the repair work. According to an officer concerned, the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK), has implemented the project based on the DPR prepared by KITCO. “KITCO, in its report, had come up with two innovative techniques for the construction of the flyover. It suggested the adoption of Deck Continuity technology, under which there will not be any separate joints between the spans. It also recommended wearing bolt technology for the construction of the bridge.

Based on the report, the implementing agency instructed the contractor to opt for Deck Continuity technique. However, later, after the commissioning, it was noticed that water was getting logged on the spans. That is why the contractors were asked to carry out repair work,” added the official. Madras IIT, which has carried out a study on the rate of damages the flyover had suffered, submitted its report to the government. Based on it the rectification will be carried out. The officials said now instead of deck continuity technique, the spans will be joined together using strip steel technique. “The bridge will be closed for a month,” said the officer.

The Traffic Diversion Plan

As part of the repair works, the Palarivattom flyover at the National Highway 66 will be closed down from May 1 to May 30. The Traffic Police said the vehicular movement will be rearranged as follows:
◆ Vehicles coming from Edappally side and going towards Vyttila should go through the left side of the road as per the signal instruction. 
◆ Vehicles coming from Vyttila and going towards Edappally should proceed through the left side as per the signal instructions. 
◆ Vehicles coming from Palarivattom and going towards Kakkanad should take the diversion to the left from the signal and proceed towards the U-Turn near Oberon Mall to go towards Kakkanad.
◆ Vehicles from Kakkanad should take the free left at the signal junction and reach the U-Turn near Medical Centre to reach the city.
◆ Vehicles from Vyttila side and going towards Kakkanad should follow the signal instructions to reach the U-Turn near Oberon Mall to proceed towards Kakkanad.

