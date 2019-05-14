Kochi: 47-year-old gets new lease of life after successful liver transplant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 47-year-old patient successfully underwent liver transplant surgery at Aster Medcity on Sunday, and his condition is presently stable. According to doctors, he has been shifted to the ICU after the surgery. The liver was allocated to the patient after the donor’s relatives agreed for organ donation.

In a stringently time-bound move, the donor’s liver was brought from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on an Air India flight at 7 am on Sunday, by a medical team led by Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeon, Dr Mathew Jacob, of Aster Medcity.