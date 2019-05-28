Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom Flyover: Vigilance all set to file preliminary inquiry report

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to file a preliminary inquiry report into the suspected corruption in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover| File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to file a preliminary inquiry report into the suspected corruption in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover. VACB has received a report from Highway Engineering Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram which tested the samples collected from the flyover.

Palarivattom flyover constructed at NH 66 has been shut down for the past several weeks after cracks developed in several spots along the bridge. A study conducted by IIT Madras revealed that insufficient cement and steel were used during the construction work. Following this, the state government also ordered a VACB enquiry to assess any corruption in the construction.

“We expect to file the preliminary inquiry report to the VACB director this week itself. The laboratory report also pointed out some flaws in the construction of the bridge. We are evaluating the lab report, documents and statements collected as part of the preliminary enquiry. After taking an expert opinion, we will come to a conclusion soon,” an officer said.

VACB is likely to recommend its director to conduct a further investigation. “A decision to register FIR has to be taken by the director. There are some flaws in the construction and it has been pointed out by several agencies,” an officer said.

VACB had recorded statements of officers of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), including its former MD A P M Mohammed Hanish. RBDCK was given the task to construct the flyover. Similarly, the contractor assigned by RBDCK and officials of KITCO, the consulting agency, were also quizzed.

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran had blamed RBDCK and KITCO for improper construction of the flyover. 
He also alleged that apathy by both agencies along with unscrupulous practises, including inadequate use of cement and steel, led to the poor condition of the bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom Flyover Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp