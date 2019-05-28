Palarivattom Flyover: Vigilance all set to file preliminary inquiry report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to file a preliminary inquiry report into the suspected corruption in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover. VACB has received a report from Highway Engineering Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram which tested the samples collected from the flyover.

Palarivattom flyover constructed at NH 66 has been shut down for the past several weeks after cracks developed in several spots along the bridge. A study conducted by IIT Madras revealed that insufficient cement and steel were used during the construction work. Following this, the state government also ordered a VACB enquiry to assess any corruption in the construction.

“We expect to file the preliminary inquiry report to the VACB director this week itself. The laboratory report also pointed out some flaws in the construction of the bridge. We are evaluating the lab report, documents and statements collected as part of the preliminary enquiry. After taking an expert opinion, we will come to a conclusion soon,” an officer said.

VACB is likely to recommend its director to conduct a further investigation. “A decision to register FIR has to be taken by the director. There are some flaws in the construction and it has been pointed out by several agencies,” an officer said.

VACB had recorded statements of officers of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), including its former MD A P M Mohammed Hanish. RBDCK was given the task to construct the flyover. Similarly, the contractor assigned by RBDCK and officials of KITCO, the consulting agency, were also quizzed.

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran had blamed RBDCK and KITCO for improper construction of the flyover.

He also alleged that apathy by both agencies along with unscrupulous practises, including inadequate use of cement and steel, led to the poor condition of the bridge.