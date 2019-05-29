Home Cities Kochi

Vigilance probe reveals flaws in construction of Palarivattom flyover

After a two-week-long preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday filed a report to its director on suspected corruption in the construction flyover at Palarivattom

Published: 29th May 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a two-week-long preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday filed a report to its director on suspected corruption in the construction flyover at Palarivattom.
According to sources, the report submitted by the VACB Ernakulam District Unit pointed out numerous flaws in the construction of the flyover.

Sources in the VACB headquarters said based on the findings of the report the Vigilance director will decide on registering an FIR and conduct a detailed investigation.“There were flaws in the construction of the flyover. This was revealed even from the samples collected from the flyover examined by Highway Engineering Laboratory. Even the IIT Madras team which carried out a study had also found technical issues in the construction of the bridge. We had also taken the expert opinion on the matter. However, a further decision has to be taken by the director,” sources said. The flyover has been closed for the past three weeks for repair work after cracks developed just three years after its commissioning. Recently, the state government had directed the VACB Ernakulam unit to conduct a preliminary inquiry to check whether any corruption has taken place.

The VACB had recorded the statements of officers of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), including its former MD A P M Mohammed Hanish. RBDCK was given the task to construct the flyover. Similarly, the contractor assigned by RBDCK and officials of KITCO, the consulting agency, was also quizzed.

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran had blamed RBDCK and KITCO for improper construction of the flyover. He alleged apathy by both agencies along with unscrupulous practices led to the poor condition of the bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp