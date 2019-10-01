Fisheries Department to distribute fish-vending kiosks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to empower the women belonging to the fishing community, the state Fisheries Department has decided to distribute the fish-vending kiosks developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). The department has allotted ` 20 lakh to Theeramaithri wing of the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) to purchase 20 units of the kiosks, which will be distributed to 20 beneficiaries across the state.

An MoU was signed between CIFT director C N Ravishankar and SAF executive director N S Sreelu at a fucntion held at CIFT on Monday.The refrigeration enabled kiosk, designed by CIFT is ideal for retail fish sale as it is hygienic and modern. This will replace the traditional archaic fish selling pattern where fish is sold in the open adding the risk of contamination and chemical adulteration.

The kiosk is portable and mounted on a frame with wheels at the bottom.