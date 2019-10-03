Home Cities Kochi

A design prodigy

P R Judson’s intuitive knack for drawing architectural designs without formal training has found him a spot in America Book of Records and the Universal Records Forum

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabari Gireesh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based self-trained architect P R Judson is a wonder with paper and pen. Having no formal degree or training, the man creates architectural designs off his mind. Thriving on his right-brain intellect, Judson has set a new mark by combining design concepts and his sheer penchant for the canvas.

With his quick sketching of architectural designs, that too upside down, Judson made his way into the America Book of Records and the Universal Records Forum with elan. While the process of drawing architectural designs needs to be calculated and scaled and is time consuming for Judson it is all intuitive.
“I can visualise designs in my mind within minutes. Imagining concepts while I go on about drawing is something that comes naturally to me. When I decided to pick up and grasp architectural concepts, the results became amazing,” he says.

Judson set his world records by drawing two full-fledged designs in just three hours, that too free-handed and armed with only a modest sketch pen. Interestingly, he claims to be the only person in the world with the capacity to draw architectural designs like the iconic American architect, late Paul Revere Williams. The parallels between the two are startling. From drawing designs upended so that the client sitting across the table can see them right-side-up, to having humble beginnings, Judson could arguably be India’s answer to Williams.

“I was a hapless teenager from Mattanchery, who’d draw with char and with bare fingers on soil. I was the go-to kid for decorations at church festivals and weddings. But from punching colours out of guavas and hibiscus flowers to free-handedly drawing architectural designs, I came pretty far,” says Judson. “I want my success to echo more. I want today’s youth to take stock of their realities and believe in their talents, because that worked for me,” he adds. Judson Associates is the result of him taking his talent to the next level. “My biggest achievement was transforming my forte into something profitable,” he says. This is what Judson did when he thoughtfully made the switch to drawing architectural designs.

As he describes, his 53 years of life traverses four decades or four periods of metamorphosis. Up until his twenty-something self, he’d flourish from a formative time, figuring out and growing on his love for drawing. Then, Judson escaped to Qatar at 21, to make ends meet, but would struggle further doing odd jobs. It was these three decades worth of hardships that led him to transform himself. “I would think, I have this talent, then the idea of architecture dawned upon me,” Judson said about making the switch.

“It was not until I crossed

30 that I realised I could overturn my fortunes. Learning architectural concepts added to the mix. This decision and my conviction led me to where I am today,” he adds.

