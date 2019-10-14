Home Cities Kochi

Gasping for survival

When the clarion call to fight climate change rages all over the world, Express takes a look at the
current state of Mangalavanam, the green lung of Kochi

Published: 14th October 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Mangalavanam, the lone green patch in the urban jungle.

An aerial view of Mangalavanam, the lone green patch in the urban jungle. (Photo | EPS)

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a revolution raging all over the world. From Extinction Rebellion activists taking to the streets in the UK to Greta Thunberg’s ‘Climate Strike’, quite a lot is happening across the globe.

When the climate change combat gets louder, the reverberations are heard back home too. Greens in Kochi think it’s high time we did something to save Kochi’s lone green patch, Mangalavanam, which is facing an extinction threat.A small patch of vegetation consisting primarily of mangroves, Mangalavanam, sprawling over 2.74 hectares, is being stifled by increasing urban cover around it. Home to many species of migratory birds, the green cover of Mangalavanam is on the wane, thanks to reckless construction and callous attitude of authorities.

Polluted water body

According to Prabhu P M, assistant conservator of forest, sewage from the buildings around  Mangalavanam, including the High Court, reaches the bird sanctuary, which is harmful to the thousands of species dependent on the green patch.“Mangalavanam has a thick urban cover, including huge buildings and hotels. The presence of so many constructions around the green patch, marked as an eco-sensitive area, puts so much pressure on the sanctuary. The sewage canal only worsens the situation. Unless the authorities, including the Kochi corporation, take sewage treatment seriously, Mangalavanam will see its flora and fauna dwindling at a rapid rate,” adds Prabhu who made a documentary on Mangalavanam and its plight for the Social Forestry Department.

Though the issue was bought before the corporation, nothing much came out of it. The civic body did take up a project to clean up the water body, but it was dropped midway. This will only get worse, thinks Prabhu. According to the officer, the mangroves, which make up for most of Mangalavanam, were destroyed en mass during the past 50-30 years for the construction of Marine Drive and Container Road.
“The mangrove growth lost its continuity during the construction of Container Road. The damage it did to the ecology is unfathomable,” he adds.

Avians hit

The effects urbanisation has on Mangalavanam are proving detrimental to the migrant bird population too. A survey conducted at Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary in November 2009 concluded that 34 species and 119 individual birds were sighted, which included eight long-distant migratory birds. The study also threw up alarming facts like the predominance of crows, indicating poor urban cleanliness and health. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary, Cochin Natural History Society, says the buildings which come up near Mangalavanam can hinder the path of migratory birds.

“Mangalavanam is a bird sanctuary because it provided a natural habitat with its free flow of water and biodiversity. But, the increasing noise pollution, due to its proximity to the city, and the presence of silt and effluents in the water body is doing damage. This is besides the plastic pollution. Unless steps are taken to conserve the shallow water body, the migrant and resident avian population will be hit,” says Vishnupriyan.

He adds that any plan to change the land use pattern will also affect Mangalavanam. “The presence of Ernakulam Old Railway Station is a matter of concern. Any development project undertaken there will spell doom for Mangalavanam,” says Vishnupriyan.

Move against ban

The National Green Tribunal had issued a ban on construction activities inside Mangalavanam. However, the Railways has approached the Supreme Court seeking to lift the ban so that it can move ahead with the renovation of the rail route from Edappally station to the old railway station. The apex court recently sent a notice to the state government asking for its views in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Climate Strike climate change Greta Thunberg Mangalavanam
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp