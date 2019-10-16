Home Cities Kochi

Vikrant theft a security violation: Ex-Navy Chief

On Anandaman & Nicobar Command, put in place immediately after the Kargil war, he said it was one of the few positive steps taken by the then government.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Theft  of hard disks from country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, being built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), is a major security violation as it happened at a high security zone, said former Naval Chief Admiral Arun Prakash on Tuesday. “The hard disks could be replaced and it might have only contained details of propulsion system which is not a great secret. Hope the intelligence wing is taking a good hard look at the incident,” Admiral Arun Prakash said on the sidelines of a lecture on “India’s Security Challenges” organised by Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). 

On Anandaman & Nicobar Command, put in place immediately after the Kargil war, he said it was one of the few positive steps taken by the then government. “We all had apprehensions on how Navy, Army and Air Force will work together. But within months, everybody learned to work with each other and it soon became a perfectly functioning organisation. We thought the Anandaman & Nicobar Command will be replicated elsewhere, but nothing has happened since then,” he said.

Earlier, delivering the lecture, he said China can be expected to push its influence in the region to grab territory, try and rewrite the rules to suit its own interests. “China’s strategic nexus with Pakistan and its diplomatic moves are all exclusively focused on containment of India and impairment of India as a rival,” he said adding that PLA Navy (Chinese Navy) will over take the US Navy in terms of ships soon.“China has constructed an aircraft carrier in three years where as India’s indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is still under construction, “ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant Indian Navy
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp