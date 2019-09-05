Maradu housing: Supreme Court initiates suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major jolt to the residents of the four flat complexes in Maradu, which are facing the wrecking ball, the Supreme Court on Wednesday initiated a suo motu case against the state government for not complying with its verdict to raze the structures, which were constructed violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. A division bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra initiated the case and it will be considered on Friday.

In its order on May 8, the apex court ordered the state government to demolish five apartment complexes - Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing - within one month for violating CRZ rules. Though the Maradu Municipality issued a notice to the builders to start demolition within the time frame given by the SC, both the civic body and state government turned a blind eye to the order. This might have forced Justice Mishra to initiate a suo motu case. He had observed that the state could not bear the brunt of another flood caused by illegal construction.

Meanwhile, the flat residents are pinning their hopes on the curative petitions which they are expected to file this month. “We will soon file a curative petition. We hope the court takes a favourable decision,” said a flat owner.