Home Cities Kochi

‘Cube of Truth’ held to create awareness on veganism

 Vegan India Movement conducted ‘Cube of Truth’, an effective form of vegan animal liberation activism practised in various countries, at Panampilly Nagar here on Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Animal rights activists taking part in the awareness programme held at Panampilly Nagar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Vegan India Movement conducted ‘Cube of Truth’, an effective form of vegan animal liberation activism practised in various countries, at Panampilly Nagar here on Saturday. Activists wore Guy Fawkes masks, held placards displaying messages to show compassion towards animals, while some activists held up laptops which displayed real footage of animals being subjected to cruelty in various animal-related industries. Activists stood in a cube formation wearing all-black attires.

Other activists engaged with bystanders, educating them about veganism as a means to end the injustice meted out to animals in exploitative forms, including animal agriculture for food industry, for clothing, for experiments, rides and so on.  A vegan rejects the commodity status of animals and doesn’t support industries that exploit animals. Vegans follow a plant-based diet and don’t consume meat, eggs, fish, dairy products and honey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp