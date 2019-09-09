‘Cube of Truth’ held to create awareness on veganism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vegan India Movement conducted ‘Cube of Truth’, an effective form of vegan animal liberation activism practised in various countries, at Panampilly Nagar here on Saturday. Activists wore Guy Fawkes masks, held placards displaying messages to show compassion towards animals, while some activists held up laptops which displayed real footage of animals being subjected to cruelty in various animal-related industries. Activists stood in a cube formation wearing all-black attires.

Other activists engaged with bystanders, educating them about veganism as a means to end the injustice meted out to animals in exploitative forms, including animal agriculture for food industry, for clothing, for experiments, rides and so on. A vegan rejects the commodity status of animals and doesn’t support industries that exploit animals. Vegans follow a plant-based diet and don’t consume meat, eggs, fish, dairy products and honey.