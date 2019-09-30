Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Pakistani drones are creating trouble on Punjab border, down in Kochi, a snooping eye in the sky is giving sleepless nights to An eye in the sky bothers Kerala State Electricity Board; complaint filed (KSEB) authorities at Kalamassery for past one week. Due to frequent nuisance and security threat, the KSEB has lodged a police complaint recently.

According to KSEB officials, a drone was found flying over its station at Kalamassery for the past one week. The fact that the drone is flying over KSEB’s State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) makes it more dubious.

“The SLDC ensures the integrated operation of the power system in entire Kerala. There is only one such centre in Kerala which is located at Kalamassery. Any issue at the centre will affect the electricity distribution in the entire state. We are concerned about the security of SLDC. Hence, a complaint has been lodged with the police,” a KSEB official said.

Board officials said the drone was found hovering over the SLDC after 9.30 pm for one week. “It roamed around the area for nearly 30 minutes before disappearing. However, it did not appear on Thursday. It flies at the height of building here,” an official said.

Kalamassery police sub-inspector Amruth Rangan said on receiving the complaint, a police team visited the spot. “We suspect the drone was operated by a camera crew as part of a film shooting or marriage function. We came to know about a film shoot happening near Kalamassery. We have not registered a case but is looking into the matter,” he said.

Police also suspect students at educational institutions near Kalamassery.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad of Kochi police recovered a material resembling a grenade from the KSEB quarters near SLDC on Thursday. “It was spotted by children. Soon, we called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad which defused it by a controlled explosion in a secluded area nearby,” a police officer said.

After examining the residue, police found it was a cigarette lighter which resembled a grenade. “Since the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad members wanted no risks, they disposed of it through controlled explosion,” the officer said.