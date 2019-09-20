Home Cities Kolkata

BJP takes out rally in Kolkata to protest attack on Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, prompting West Bengal Governor to rush to the institute with police protection.

MP Babul Supriyo was heckled by students of Jadavpur University, on Thursday.

MP Babul Supriyo was heckled by students of Jadavpur University, on Thursday.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Friday took out a rally in the city to protest against the assault on Union Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University.

Senior BJP leaders Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee were seen leading the protest march from state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata.

Carrying posters and placards condemning the attack, the saffron party activists demanded that action be immediately taken against the assaulters.

ALSO READ: Those who protested against me to be 'rehabilitated mentally', says Babul Supriyo

"Leftist mercenaries of JU should be beaten up black and blue. This attack that took place yesterday was a joint effort by CPI(M) and TMC," Basu said.

Union minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to the institute with a huge police contingent.

ALSO READ: Governor Dhankhar, Babul Supriyo went to Jadavpur University without informing government, says TMC

Dhankar, who is the chancellor of the university, also faced demonstrations by the agitators - mostly members of Left-leaning organisations and some activists of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad university sources said.

The governor and Supriyo, however, managed to leave the campus with police escort.

