Fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Mumbai's Scindia House

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai on Friday, but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said.

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.

"Our control room received information at 4. 55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building. Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official said.

#WATCH Latest visuals from Scindia House (Commercial) where a level-3 fire broke out inside an office. Fire fighting operations continue. No casualties reported. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kQOGiaj189 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

No injuries were reported so far, but one person trapped on the second floor of the commercial building was rescued by firefighters, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).