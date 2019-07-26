17 flights diverted at Mumbai airport as heavy rains lash city

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seventen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour, airport authorities said here.

Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do `go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said in the evening.

As the downpour revived the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on July 26, 2005, there were delays of on average more than one hour in airport operations.

Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said earlier in the day.