Funds sought for development of Vattiyoorkavu Junction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu Junction, a key intersection of roads from the eastern areas of the capital, should be developed as a special project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).



This was demanded by Vattiyoorkavu MLA K Muraleedharan who also urged the government to earmark Rs 400 crore in the 2017-18 budget for the development of the junction.



Muraleedharan said the previous government had given administrative sanction for works to the tune of Rs 9.65 crore for the development of the important junction.



Development of connecting roads, renovation of footpath, construction of bus bay, utility hub, market plaza and parking facility are included in the development plan.

In 2011, the government had sanctioned Rs 148 crore for the development of roads leading to Vazhayila, Sasthamangalam and Peroorkada from the junction.



The MLA noted that the increased number of vehicles have led to huge block at Vattiyoorkavu Junction. This has resulted in people from the eastern parts of the district facing acute travel woes, he added.

The MLA urged the government to sanction the required funds in the 2017-18 budget so that the development work can be initiated soon.