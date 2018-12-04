Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTU campus will remain in Thiruvananthapuram: Higher Education Secretary

At present, KTU is temporarily functioning from the campus of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, (CET).

Published: 04th December 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Usha Titus has quelled news reports regarding plans to shift the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) campus to Malappuram.“There is no plan to relocate the headquarters to any district. It will be in Thiruvananthapuram,” Titus said in a statement.

At present, KTU is temporarily functioning from the campus of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, (CET). Earlier, some news reports had claimed the KTU headquarters would be shifted to Malappuram, the home district of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel. However, Titus said the news reports were false and misleading.

She cited Section 3 (6) of the KTU Act which states the varsity’s headquarters should be located in Thiruvananthapuram. To get UGC funding for KTU and its affiliated colleges, the varsity should obtain 12 (B) status. And to do so, it needs a campus with at least five departments.“Board member Ibrahim Haji had made a request seeking a use for the land which was acquired at Malappuram for the proposed Aligarh University but was kept unused. Later, the secretary had written to the Malappuram District Collector and the registrar to know about the present status of the land,” said the statement from Titus.

“Survey proceedings for KTU are under way,” said the statement. 
In all, 210 institutions, including 153 engineering colleges, 23 MBA colleges, 25 MCA colleges and eight Architecture colleges in the state are affiliated to KTU. The previous government had identified 50 acres of land of the University of Kerala for setting up a permanent KTU campus. Though the Kerala University Syndicate ratify the proposal, the varsity did a U-turn, saying the land could not be allocated and suggested that an alternate location be considered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University KTU campus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp