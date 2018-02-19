THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a part of the objective to increase awareness about the growing menace of counterfeiting and smuggling, FICCI is organising an awareness workshop on ‘Combating Smuggling, Counterfeiting and Piracy - An Imperative to Accelerate Economic Development’ on February 21, at Hotel Vivanta by Taj at 10 am. Minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the programme.

FICCI Kerala State Council head Savio Mathew, in a release, said counterfeiting and smuggling activities are highly pervasive across countries and sectors.“According to recent estimates, by 2022, the value of counterfeit and pirated goods will be around $2.81 trillion. Hence, it is increasingly imperative to deliberate on this subject and find ways and means to mitigate this challenge,” he said. He said the FICCI has introduced an initiative ‘Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy’ (CASCADE), a forum on the agenda of smuggling and counterfeiting.

During the workshop, FICCI will hold multi-stakeholder discussions on ‘Countering Counterfeiting, Smuggling and Piracy – Resolutions and Solutions’. Eminent personalities comprising senior officers from the Department of Customs, Police, Legal Fraternity and experts from Trade and Industry will participate in the panel discussion.

As the seats are limited, participation is on first-come-first-serve basis only. For registration/more details, contact FICCI Kerala State Council at 0484-4058041/42, 09746903555 or kesc@ficci.com.