THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 50 of the 144 students of LP School at Thonnakal here, who were hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms, are still being treated at SAT Hospital.

Hospital authorities said the students were under observation. However, they ruled out any chances of the students being in danger. Eighty-three students were discharged on Friday after their condition was found stable.

The students – aged between four and 10 – had been admitted to the hospital after they complained of uneasiness and nausea after having food served at the school.

On Thursday, 98 students were admitted at the hospital. The rest were admitted on Friday morning.

It is said the food poisoning may have caused by the egg the students had on Wednesday. The food samples have been sent for examination. When the students complained of uneasiness, medical attention was sought at hospitals in the locality. But back home, they continued to feel under the weather and were brought to the SAT hospital.

Two separate wards were opened for the children at the hospital and doctors were called back on Thursday night.

Hospital superintendent Dr A Santosh Kumar said more doctors were made available at the casualty ward of the paediatric department.

Health Minister K K Shylaja had also directed more doctors and other staff be made available at the hospital. Deputy speaker V Sasi, District Collector K Vasuki, sub collector Divya S Iyer and others visited the hospital.