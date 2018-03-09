THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Women involved with selling fish in the market staged a protest march to the Secretariat demanding a better life, on International Women’s Day. The march was organised by Theeradesha Mahila Vedi, the women’s wing of the Kerala Swathantra Malsya Thozhilali Federation (KSMTF). They demanded job safety, modernisation of roadside markets and fish markets and steps to prevent toxic fish from entering the market.

According to them the enforcement agencies are allowing toxic fish from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to enter the state through check posts. State vice president of KSMTF Anto Elias inaugurated the march. He said women should be given safety in fishing harbours and markets. According to him the mechanised boats engaged in pair trawling are involved in unsustainable fishing by catching juvenile fish for fish meal industry.TMV president Elizabeth Antony, secretary Jeremy Roy, Janet Cleetus, Mable Nasiyans, Girly John, Elizabeth Edwin and Valerial Isaac spoke.