KOCHI: Innovation Incubator, a US-based firm working on artificial intelligence, will establish a Cognitive Design Institute at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram to spot talent and provide training to designers, said CEO and managing partner Antony Satyadas.

The institute will conduct courses with a duration of six months and will issue nano degrees to designers. The plan is to collaborate with universities abroad and seek fellowship for successful candidates, he told reporters on the sidelines of #Future Summit at Hotel Le Meridien here on Thursday.Antony Satyadas said the state government was very supportive to the efforts of Innovation Incubator to incubate startups in the field of artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence is offering a huge opportunity and Kerala should tap the potential. The sector is expected to grow into a USD 15.7 trillion industry by 2030. Currently, the technology cannot compete with even a four-year-old child. Understanding the human mind is very important for developing artificial intelligence. There are three fields of opportunities in the augmented reality sector.

They are providing sandbox, developing domain IQ and connecting to the market. Many countries are establishing accelerators in other countries to tap talent in artificial intelligence. The US and Canada are the leaders in this sector and China is investing heavily in developing technology,” he said.