Trending: #Move2trivandrum

The hashtag revolution has just begun. The hashtag #Move2trivandrum, started by Shashi Tharoor MP, has gone viral. The hashtag was shared by a group of youngsters, aiming to boosting the prospects of the city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has always been a dutiful host. Being the nerve centre, it has had people coming and staying from different parts of the state. Somewhere along the years, its aura seemed to fade. But, thanks to a slew of developmental initiatives, the city is back on the game with the hashtag #Move2trivandrum, which has gone viral.

It was a rather spontaneous move by some youngsters from the city that resulted in the campaign. They wanted the capital to be a favourite place for all and an investment-friendly destination. And, the ball was set rolling by none other than Shashi Tharoor MP, a monumental figure in social media. Tharoor began the hashtag revolution by sharing it on his Twitter and Facebook page. He was hailing the selection of Thiruvananthapuram as the best tier-II destination for investments by Nissan, Oracle and Tech Mahindra.

Gradually, many started using the hashtag, including the administrators of various social media pages and groups.

“ It was our MP’s hashtag mention that triggered the movement. We wanted #Move2trivandrum to go viral. In fact, we received a positive response from many Malayalis and non-Malayalis, who shared their interest to settle down here,” said Ashwant S Kumar, the administrator of Trivandrum Indian Facebook page.

He believes the time is perfect for the same. “Besides biggies like Nissan and Tech Mahindra, many others too want to invest here. Major brands are coming after learning about city’s potential. It’s only a matter of time,” Ashwant added.

Not only Trivandrum Indian, other Facebook pages like Trivandrum, Trivandrum Group, TechnoparkToday.com, Trivandrum United Whatsapp group have also joined the efforts to promote the campaign. Gemini Unnikrishnan, a city-based musician, said the campaign eyes beyond investments. “Not just business, we actually want the people and public figures to settle here. We want them to know about the culture, environment-friendly atmosphere, educational institutions, research centres and tourist spots which the city has in abundance,” Unnikrishnan said.

Bring back the people and industries who left the city for lack of infrastructure facilities, he added. And, he intends to create short videos to promote the campaign too.

“Our main aim is to bring maximum people to the city within a couple of years after showing them the facilities”, he adds.

City tales

These social media groups don’t limit to putting up hashtags on their walls or comments. They have moved one step further by sharing stories of people who have made the city their home. Some have begun #Move2trivandrum series in which they share the stories of people who moved in, like that of techie Hari Gopinathan, who relocated from the US to the city in 2014. He is the one who took efforts to bring Oracle to Technopark.

While Hari says he wanted to give his kids a good social and cultural awareness about contemporary India since the country is well on its way to become a world power, his wife loves the city that she opted it instead of her hometown Kannur.

Another story is that of Ajay Prasad, the brain behind the investment of Taurus Investment Holdings in

Technopark phase -III. He was an alumni of College of Engineering, Trivandrum.

The administrators said the campaign would be strengthened in the coming days so that people can see what the city has to offer for them.