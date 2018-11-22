Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Child Rights Week observed in Thiruvananthapuram

The students of Njaraneeli Ambedkar Vidyalaya and Poojappura LBS College organised the programmes.

Students and participants release 1,000 balloons as part of Child Rights Week in Hawa Beach at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the participation of civil society and youth, the child rights commission and the district child rights protection unit jointly observed Child Rights Week with various programmes from November 15 to 21. The slogan for the event was ‘Youngsters support in child rights protection’. The week-long programme concluded at Hawa Beach, Kovalam, on Wednesday.  

The students of Njaraneeli Ambedkar Vidyalaya and Poojappura LBS College organised the programmes. Kerala Santosh Trophy winner vice-captain Seesan Selvan was the chief guest. Salahudeen M, district child protection officer; Raji V R, principal of Njaraneeli Ambedkar Vidyalaya; and Sagar, NSS mentor of Brahmalokam special juvenile police unit participated in the programme. A 1,000 balloons were released as a symbol of solidarity for child rights protection.

