Children above 13 years susceptible to drugs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experts state there is a need for de-addiction centres owing to the rising number of drug addiction cases being reported across the state. Psychologists have also expressed their concern on the increasing number of drug abuse by children.

“ More than intervention models, we need relaxation prevention models. There is an increase in the use of cannabis among teenagers as most of them think it is a safe drug ,” said Dr C J John, psychologist at Kerala Mission Hospital, Kochi. There are many parents who had a difficult time to get their children out of addiction. He also said that children aged 13 years and above are those who often fall victim to the drugs.

Dr John said that setting up government-run de-addiction centres in all districts is a welcome move. “Some of the addictions are so severe that it alters brain mechanism, damaging family and professional life of individuals. The concept to start de-addiction centres is good but it should be carried off well,” said Dr John.

Dr Hafiz Mohammad, sociologist and councillor, Department of Sociology, University of Calicut, said every addiction first begins with the availability. He said there is a lot of peer pressure which tend to celebrate usage of drugs and alcohol. “Children and adults addicted to this should be given counselling so that they don’t fall prey to alcoholism and drug abuse,” he said.