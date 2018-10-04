Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children above 13 years susceptible to drugs

Experts state there is a need for de-addiction centres owing to the rising number of drug addiction cases being reported across the state.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experts state there is a need for de-addiction centres owing to the rising number of drug addiction cases being reported across the state. Psychologists have also expressed their concern on the increasing number of drug abuse by children.

“ More than intervention models, we need relaxation prevention models.  There is an increase in the use of cannabis among teenagers as most of them think it is a safe drug ,” said Dr C J John, psychologist at Kerala Mission Hospital, Kochi. There are many parents who had a difficult time to get their children out of addiction. He also said that children aged 13 years and above are those who often fall victim to the drugs.

Dr John said that setting up government-run de-addiction centres in all districts is a welcome move. “Some of the addictions are so severe that it alters brain mechanism, damaging family and professional life of individuals.  The concept to start de-addiction centres is good but it should be carried off well,” said Dr John.

Dr Hafiz Mohammad, sociologist and councillor, Department of Sociology, University of Calicut, said every addiction first begins with the availability.  He said there is a lot of peer pressure which tend to celebrate usage of drugs and alcohol. “Children and adults addicted to this should be given counselling so that they don’t fall prey to alcoholism and drug abuse,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drugs Drug Addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices