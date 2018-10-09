‘Biodiversity-based ecological civilisation needed’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Biodiversity Congress (IBC 2018) IBC which has exhorted the civil society to initiate and encourage a dialogue among relevant stakeholders of biodiversity, including civil society organisations and farmers, to chart out programmes to facilitate a shift towards an ecological civilisation that value, cherish and conserve biodiversity to achieve sustainable development goals, both at the national and international platforms.

The meeting was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling and he presented the successful model of 100 per cent organic state and its resultant multifarious socio-economic and ecological benefits. He highlighted the need to exchange development models across the world maintaining the integrity of nature.

Delivering the keynote address, former foreign secretary and special envoy on climate change Shyam Saran said, “Crisis situations require civilisational response. We can’t deal with climate change without civilisational response at a time when we may be at the cusp of sixth mass extinction and the current developmental strategy in India is not sustainable.”

The meeting recommended the launching of new networks and alliances at national and international platforms to promote the philosophy of ‘Vasudeva Kudumbakam’ (One Earth, one Family), with expanded awareness and education packages. IBC requested members from science, media and politics to serves as ambassadors to carry forward the concept of ecological civilisation at global levels.

It called upon policy makers to work coherently towards creation of ecological civilisation that value and conserve biodiversity to achieve sustainable development goals. International Bio Diversity Congress was jointly organised by Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA); Navdanya (Dehradun); Forest Research Institute; ICFRE, Dehradun; Uttarkhand Biodiversity Board; Uttarkhand Council of Science and Technology and Wildlife Institute of India.