Lokayukta moved for alleged distress relief fund diversion

The complaint was lodged by R S Sasikumar; senior counsel George Poonthottam appeared for him here on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former Kerala University syndicate member has approached the Lokayukta with a petition against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers alleging fund diversion and corruption in spending the CMDRF. The petition also sought to disqualify the Chief Minister and all ministers. 

The complaint was lodged by R S Sasikumar; senior counsel George Poonthottam appeared for him here on Monday. However, the court has not accepted the petition on file and posted the case for September 27. 
According to the complaint, the petitioner alleged the government had committed grave irregularities, nepotism and corruption by diverting funds from the CMDRF to dispense compensation to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late former Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair and a police officer who had died in a road accident caused by the pilot vehicle of the Chief Minister.  

Recently, the government dispensed Rs 25 lakh to Vijayan’s family, Rs 8.5 lakh to settle the loan and debt of Ramachandran’s family and Rs 20 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased police officer from the CMDRF, according to the petition.  The petitioner alleged the decision to mobilise funds from the CMDRF was taken in a cabinet meeting and this is a grave violation of rules.

