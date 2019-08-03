Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Engineering student dragged to death as bus door hits her head

The police said the accident took place when Gayathri, a third-semester civil engineering student of Rajadhani Engineering College, was alighting from a private bus named ‘Balasubramanian’

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old engineering student was killed after she suffered a serious head injury when the door of a private bus hit her while she was alighting from the vehicle at Nagaroor near Attingal on Friday morning.

The deceased is Gayathri, daughter of Shaji, resident of Vellalloor, Attingal. The police said the accident took place around 9 am when Gayathri, a third-semester civil engineering student of Rajadhani Engineering College, was alighting from a private bus named ‘Balasubramanian’. She was getting down from the bus, when her bag’s strap got stuck within the door.

Subsequently, the bus started moving and the door hit her head, dragging her for a few metres on the road.  
The passengers took her to Gokulam Medical College. However, she succumbed to injuries. The body was later taken to Medical College hospital for a post-mortem examination and was handed over to relatives.
Gayathri is survived by father Shaji, mother Rekha and a sister.

Police have seized the bus and registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the driver and conductor.

