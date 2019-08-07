Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RPF starts WhatsApp groups to ensure security of women

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with an initiative aimed at enhancing and ensuring the safety of women and children at Thiruvananthapuram railway division.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with an initiative aimed at enhancing and ensuring the safety of women and children at Thiruvananthapuram railway division. Under the programme, 'Security on Wheels', two WhatsApp groups, which have RPF personnel and women commuters as members, have been started.

Each group has nearly 100 members who travel frequently on trains. The objectives of the groups -- SoW South and SoW North -- are to address difficulties faced by passengers during their journey and enable RPF personnel to communicate with them. The groups were started after the awareness programmes conducted by RPF woman constables in trains. 

"With the help of the groups, passengers can now share information on any criminal activity on the train or at a railway station. After receiving the information, RPF officers will act immediately. Details of the persons passing on the information will be kept confidential so that they don't face any trouble," said T S Gopakumar, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam. 

The two groups cater to the northern and the southern areas of the Thiruvananthapuram railway division. The groups are directly monitored by Gopakumar and RPF Divisional Security Commissioner S Ramakrishnan. "In the groups, members can share their suggestions on improving security at a railway station. However, messages and comments on any other issue will not be entertained," said Gopakumar. 

"We had spread awareness in the women's compartments in trains so that more women can use these group effectively for their safety. In Thiruvananthapuram, we have almost 200 women commuters who use the group. It has only been a week but the response has been overwhelming," said RPF woman constable V Dhanya. 

To other districts
According to Gopakumar, more groups based on railway circles will be created once the group reaches the maximum number of 250 members. This will help ensure security of women in other districts.  
The RPF is also planning to make SoW a part of the RPF Mitra Yojana, through which members will be given identity cards and declared RPF mitras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp groups Railway Protection Force women security
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp