Barmer Boys take folk music to the world

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : They had their international debut before the legendary Rolling Stones! It was in 2014, at the Roskilde Festival, that they earned the spot to play between the OutKast and the Rolling Stones. Since then, the Barmer Boys have come a long way, charting out a new phase for the Rajasthani folk music and taking it to the world.

With the Barmer Boys, you aren't just listening to the centuries-old folk music, the music receives a fine take, with the addition of beatboxing and electronica. The lineup of Barmer Boys comprises Manga (vocals and harmonium), Rais Khan (Morchang, Bhapang, Beatboxing, Khartaal) and Magda Khan (dholak). The trio belongs to the Manganiyars community which has a rich musical tradition, one spanning centuries. Their music is godly, and how can it not be, with the lot having made music fit for the kings. For them, everything is entwined with music. “You see, even when our babies cry, it has the right musical note,” says Manga.

The Barmer Boys is the 'find' of the recording label Amarass Records. The three musicians were brought together while the members of the recording label were archiving the Rajasthani folk music. “Our first find was Manga. He was so good, we knew right then that he needed a band. Then came Rais and Magda,” recalls Ashutosh Sharma, director, Amarass Records. The Barmer Boys were in the city to perform at the National Folk Festival of Kerala.

Their first album 'At Home', was taken live, at Manga's home, at 50 degree celsius! They were all single take recordings. The second album, 'Kesariya Balm', was recorded at a studio, with Rais's beat-boxing. The cover of the album was in the shape of a balm. “When it concerns Rajasthani folk music, most people are aware of only a few songs.

And that is pretty frustrating, as there are countless other songs. It was after repeated requests for 'Kesariya Balam' that we released this album, as a balm for Rajasthani pain. And the album didn't feature that song,” says Ashutosh. “Earlier most people knew just a few Rajasthani folk tracks. You have the 'Dama Dam Mast Kalandar', 'Kesariya Balum' or 'Pallo Latke'. Now, as we play a lot of other songs, people are familiar with them as well. Even the younger lot have started singing other songs,” chips in Rais.

The band which had its inception in 2011 has been playing at various international music festivals. “People like the songs and although they may not understand the lyrics, they enjoy it. So before singing, I explain the meaning,” Rais says.

Getting formal education often took the back seat for them. However, for them music is supreme. “Music is also education,” says Magda. “We have a song for every occasion,” says Rais. “It is like a treasure box,” he adds, talking about the vast repository of Rajasthani folk songs. “You just open this treasure box, and out pops these gems.” he smiles broadly.