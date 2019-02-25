Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Barmer Boys take folk music to the world

With the Barmer Boys, you aren't just listening to the centuries-old folk music, the music receives a fine take, with the addition of beatboxing and electronica.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Barmer Boys at an event

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  They had their international debut before the legendary Rolling Stones! It was in 2014, at the Roskilde Festival, that they earned the spot to play between the OutKast and the Rolling Stones. Since then, the Barmer Boys have come a long way, charting out a new phase for the Rajasthani folk music and taking it to the world. 

With the Barmer Boys, you aren't just listening to the centuries-old folk music, the music receives a fine take, with the addition of beatboxing and electronica. The lineup of Barmer Boys comprises Manga (vocals and harmonium), Rais Khan (Morchang, Bhapang, Beatboxing, Khartaal) and Magda Khan (dholak). The trio belongs to the Manganiyars community which has a rich musical tradition, one spanning centuries. Their music is godly, and how can it not be, with the lot having made music fit for the kings. For them, everything is entwined with music. “You see, even when our babies cry, it has the right musical note,” says Manga. 

The Barmer Boys is the 'find' of the recording label Amarass Records. The three musicians were brought together while the members of the recording label were archiving the Rajasthani folk music. “Our first find was Manga. He was so good, we knew right then that he needed a band. Then came Rais and Magda,” recalls Ashutosh Sharma, director, Amarass Records. The Barmer Boys were in the city to perform at the National Folk Festival of Kerala. 

Their first album 'At Home', was taken live, at Manga's home, at 50 degree celsius! They were all single take recordings. The second album,  'Kesariya Balm', was recorded at a studio, with Rais's beat-boxing. The cover of the album was in the shape of a balm. “When it concerns Rajasthani folk music, most people are aware of only a few songs.

And that is pretty frustrating, as there are countless other songs. It was after repeated requests for 'Kesariya Balam' that we released this album, as a balm for Rajasthani pain. And the album didn't feature that song,” says Ashutosh. “Earlier most people knew just a few Rajasthani folk tracks. You have the 'Dama Dam Mast Kalandar', 'Kesariya Balum' or 'Pallo Latke'. Now, as we play a lot of other songs, people are familiar with them as well. Even the younger lot have started singing other songs,” chips in Rais. 

The band which had its inception in 2011 has been playing at various international music festivals. “People like the songs and although they may not understand the lyrics, they enjoy it. So before singing, I explain the meaning,” Rais says.

Getting formal education often took the back seat for them. However, for them music is supreme. “Music is also education,” says Magda.  “We have a song for every occasion,” says Rais. “It is like a treasure box,” he adds, talking about the vast repository of Rajasthani folk songs. “You just open this treasure box, and out pops these gems.” he smiles broadly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp