Security issues dog Kerala tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost a year after a Latvian national went missing in Kovalam and her highly decomposed body was found from a mangrove forest, the city is staring at another crisis. A German national has gone missing from the capital and this has further added to the tourism woes the city is facing.

German national Lisa Wiese went missing from the capital three months ago, according to a complaint lodged by her mother to the German consulate. The Consulate forwarded the complaint to the State Police Chief who entrusted the Valiyathura police station to launch a probe. A man-missing case was registered. The second incident of a woman going missing has further heightened concern in the tourism industry. "This will affect the tourism industry's image.

Kovalam and nearby tourist spots get more German clients than any other foreign nationals. So it is important to take the issue seriously," said Raja Gopal Iyer, CEO of UDS Group of Hotels. "All hoteliers should form a committee soon and look at the issue," he said.The incident has left the tourism stakeholders in a tight spot. "After the Latvian's murder, Russian tourists had several queries regarding their safety.

The current incident with the German national missing will not go well with the tourist community," said Manoj Khan, chairman-cum-managing director Chakra Ayurveda Beach Resort, Kovalam. "After the Latvian was murdered the police intensified security at Kovalam which has helped.

There should be strict enforcement to ensure that taxi and auto operators maintain records if they are transporting foreigners," he said. According to hoteliers, tourists have become more cautious after the Latvian tourist's murder. "Tourists have become more cautious after the incident. They are wary about using third party tour operators. Fool-proof security measures have to be provided so such incidents do not repeat. Sadly, we consider ensuring more security only when a calamity strikes," says Sabarinath R T, MD, Shin Shiva Ayurveda Ashram, Chowara.

kollam ashram checked

The 31-year-old woman is believed to have been on a spiritual retreat and was headed towards an ashram in Kollam. The police undertook a check at the ashram on Sunday. "We maintain a register of all those who arrive at the ashram. There is no record of her coming here. The police checked our files and computers and left satisfactorily," said a spokesperson at the ashram.

According to the police, the woman's background check revealed she was onto a spiritual path and hence the focus of the investigation will be more centred around ashrams. A special team led by R Ilango, Assistant Commissioner (Shankumugham) and S Sajad, SHO, Valiyathura police station, is investigating the incident. The police have branched out in three teams, with one focusing on the capital while the other two teams undertake investigation across the state

KTDC

"We cannot connect both the cases and at this time, we should refrain from arriving at any conclusions. The primary focus must be on locating the foreigner. It is not just about the tourism aspect. It is a matter of concern," said M Vijayakumar, MD, KTDC

Appeal from bereaved sister

The sister of the Latvian woman who was brutally murdered last year in Kovalam has appealed on her Facebook page to help in the search for the missing German woman. "PLEASE SHARE and help to find her. We all can help and look for her, keep your eyes open, you can even organise groups and go searching if you are local to the area. If we did that when my sister went missing the chance of finding here (sic) would have been much hire (sic)." she wrote