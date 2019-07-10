96 % work on NH-66 bypass phase-I completed

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The under-construction NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Karode on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is slated to become a major artery in the district. It has to be noted that no other highway in the state is so close to an airport, upcoming seaport, city centre, star hotels and an IT park.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, 96 per cent work of the project’s first phase comprising the 26-km Kazhakoottam- Mukkola stretch has been completed. They said the major work remaining is the Chackai flyover.

Chackai flyover likely to be opened in October

According to an officer, casting of girders is over and the flyover is expected to be functional in October. “Flyover construction is moving at a fast pace. However, efforts are on to make some minor changes near the approach road to the international airport. So, we expect the flyover can be opened by October first week,” P Pradeep, project director, NH 66 bypass, told Express. Project cost of the 1.6-km-long four-lane flyover, which has a width of 22 metres, is ` 143 crore.

Flyover construction faced several hurdles, including demands that the authorities should retain the 430-metre ramp constructed 10 years ago by the state government to facilitate better connectivity to the airport’s Terminal II. Work of Muttathara overpass has been completed and it was opened to traffic recently. The remaining works include construction of service roads near Vellar, Kovalam and the 500-metre stretch in front of MGM Public School near Akkulam.

Second phase (Mukkola to Karode)

The second phase of the bypass comprising the 16.3-km Mukkola-Karode stretch features Kerala’s first concrete highway. It is being built by L&T Constructions. However, the project is likely to be delayed. Reason: Unavailability of construction materials, including red gravel and rocks. Sources said construction has also been affected on the Karode-Kanyakumari stretch in Tamil Nadu.

“There were some issues related to bringing construction materials to the construction site. But the minor construction is going on smoothly. Efforts are on to bring red gravel, rocks and other materials to speed up the road project,” Pradeep said.

Concreting has begun at Chenkavila near Karode and at Kanjiramkulam. NHAI officers said provisions have been created for local people to enter the highway at Kanjiramkulam.

Earlier, there were complaints from local people that NHAI did not provide connectivity from existing village roads. The key project in the second phase was the construction of a bridge across Neyyar River, which was completed recently.