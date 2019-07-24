Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Venganoor residents dread KSEB’s power line

They rue low land price as 220 KV lines cut through their property

Published: 24th July 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Francis Xavier SR, a 63-year-old fish worker, and wife Gracy from Kalluvettankuzhy in Venganoor village have been spending sleepless nights ever since KSEB decided to draw the 220-KV electricity line over their property. The 22-cent property and a house named Grace Bhavan is all they have left with for securing the future of their three children.  

Francis’ house is barely two kilometers from the upcoming Vizhinjam International Sea Port project. When the land price increased in the area after the sea port project was announced, the family was expecting a good deal for the land, but what they have received is a raw deal from KSEB.
“I want to marry off my daughters by selling the land. But the government is taking away my land without paying adequate compensation,” said Francis. He said the proposed line would pass over his house and 18 cents of land would be rendered useless after the distribution lines are drawn. 
There are around 100 families comprising mostly daily labourers and fishermen would be affected by the project. 

Residents in Vizhinjam and Venganoor villages have approached the High Court seeking fair compensation for the land taken. The power lines pass through both villages. They insist that theirs is different from the protest against the KSEB’s high-tension lines drawn over Meena Menon’s Santhivanam at Paravur  in Ernakulam. 

“We are not against the project. The government should not take away our land without giving adequate compensation,” said Rajan D of A R Bhavan in Kalluvettankuzhy, one of the petitioners. He has 5.5 cents of land facing the NH bypass. “Earlier, there was an offer of `12 lakh per cent for my land. Now nobody will buy my land with a KSEB line cutting through it,” said Rajan.

He said the KSEB decision has also become a social issue after marital disputes have started arising in some of the families. Chellappan Nadar, a KSRTC conductor, bequeathed 6.5 cents of land to his daughter. But his son-in-law is now creating trouble over the valuation of the land. Rajan intervened in one of the family disputes and gave them hope that the court would see merit in their complaint.
Krishnakumar V, a ration shop owner and one of the petitioners, said the transmission line will cut his 65-cent property in Kalluvettankuzhy into half. 

“The property has many trees. KSEB may compensate for the loss of jackfruit and coconut trees, but I am more worried about the huge loss if the electricity board has its way,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venganoor KSEB
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp