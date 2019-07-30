Museum visitors in Trivandrum irked over parking space used for impounded vehicles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parking area on the Museum-Kanakanagar Road, which is being used by the Museum police station to park confiscated vehicles, is creating problems for commuters. As this is the designated parking space for those visiting the museum, the issue worsens during weekends.

"The confiscated vehicles are the first thing you see when you enter the parking area. The police should try to move the vehicles elsewhere. It's getting dusty and is a nuisance for people who have to park their vehicles," said Jithin S, a visitor who found it difficult to park his vehicle.

With no space available, visitors are compelled to park on narrow roads near the museum. Another tourist, Varun Krishnan, said, "Parking confiscated vehicles in a space that is exclusively allotted to visitors should not be encouraged. Because of this, we are forced to park our vehicles on the roadside or further away. The inconvenience must be addressed soon."

The parking enforcement officials find it difficult to allocate a parking lot for visitors during weekends. "The area for parking was allotted to us after considering a space for the confiscated vehicles. During weekends, it can get a little tough. We need to manage with the available space during the peak days," said Rajadas, city corporation's parking enforcement officer.

This is not just a parking space-consuming issue. Nearby residents dump waste on the confiscated vehicles leading to mosquito breeding.

Meanwhile, in an effort to provide space for visitors' vehicles, most of the vehicles were removed by the police after an auction. "The vehicles were removed recently. Everyday, we confiscate more than seven vehicles and only the day's vehicles are kept here. We try to finish procedures fast to return vehicles or keep them at some other place without disturbing the commuters," said Museum Station House Officer Sunil G.