When invaders glean off our marine wealth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 52-day trawling ban in the state begins this Sunday midnight. The district administration and marine enforcement are striving together to put an end to illegal trawling that causes severe damage to the marine ecosystem during the breeding season.

While experts and fishing federations adhere to the idea of ban, a few feel the move won't yield results as fishermen from other states invade the district coast during the season. Though not even a single trawling boat is being registered in Thiruvananthapuram, the wadge bank near Kanyakumari attracts fishermen from other states, results in trawling on that area.

"The fishermen from Colachel invade our coasts during the night even during the ban. The marine enforcement must take note of this," said National Fishworkers Forum general secretary T Peter. He alleged the marine enforcement doesn't pay much attention when the sea is rough, causing increased trawling during those times.

According to National Fishworkers Forum sources, over 3,000 boats go fishing in Kerala coast and 12,000 men depend on it for livelihood. Other people associate with these boats for ice breaking, water refilling, transport and auctions. During the ban, all these people become jobless.

"A few of them resort to inboard boats, small crafts and fish net repairing. Other become jobless," said Mosses Robert, a fisherman from Mariyanadu. Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu governments provide

`4,000 per month to fishermen during the trawling ban. "The fishermen in the state will have to make do with the ration provided by the state government that merely cost just Rs 58," said T Peter.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to help the fishermen. During the trawl ban in the state, the fish markets go scarce on demersal fish while the catch of pelagic fishes increases. "However, the supply won't be affected as the fish from other states are available in plenty," said Robert Panipilla, founder Friends of Marine Life.

The scheme

The workers of mechanised boats are eligible for a government scheme which provides them with `4,500 during the ban period. To avail the benefit, the workers have to pay Rs 250 for six months when trawling ban is not in force. However, workers allege they do not get the amount on time.