Watch out, Kerala! This monsoon, do tread with caution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the incident where two people got electrocuted in the city on Monday, the Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) has warned the public to take precautions to avoid such mishaps. Extra care should be taken whilst treading on areas with a web of electric lines.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the KSEB officials said they had finished thorough pre-monsoon work only a few days ago.

"We had completed all pre-monsoon works. The coconut leaf that fell on the electric line was far up and beyond reach. Neither was it close to the electric line nor was the line old. Clearly, it was an unfortunate accident. Whenever an electric line is snapped, the power supply usually goes off in high tension lines via substations. Currently, we are trying to make it feasible through transformers. That should help in avoiding such accidents in future," said a KSEB official.

"We have done everything possible from our side. Further steps include removing water inundation in such areas. This area always get severely waterlogged during rains. Also, the people who have properties close to electric lines have to keep an eye," he said.

Safety Measures

Do not touch electric lines/ service lines if found broken. Even if the fuse is removed, the chances of electricity entering through generator and inverter are common. Contact the concerned KSEB office.

Due to rain, the chances of electric lines hanging low due to branches falling on them and the chances of electric posts breaking are high. If such instances are spotted, it should be reported to the helpline number 9496061061.

Cooperate with the KSEB staff in removing branches. Do not use ladders or poles made of metal close to electric lines. Do not tie animals around electric posts. Avoid electrical works during lightning and thunder.

Do not use iron box, television, refrigerator, computer, washing machine or other equipment during heavy rains. Unplug adapters from switchboards.