Kerala to give more funds to fishermen societies

The Fisheries Department is planning strong measures to prevent exploitation of fishermen by private money lenders.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen separating fish from net at Kochuveli in T’Puram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department is planning strong measures to prevent exploitation of fishermen by private money lenders. Apart from creating a law for managing fish markets, the department plans to infuse fresh capital in Fishermen Development Welfare Co-operative societies, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. Kerala State Co-operative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) manages 232 Fishermen Development Welfare Co-operative societies with the participation of 43,330 fishermen in the state.

In the absence of a proper funding mechanism, fishermen depend a lot on fish auctioning and marketing. The department plans greater involvement of the cooperative societies in fish auctioning. By appointing auctioneers by co-operative societies, fishermen can expect a fair deal.

During the auction, a 5 pc margin is expected and out of which the auctioneer, Matsyafed and co-operative society will get one per cent each.The fishermen will get the rest - 2 pc.

