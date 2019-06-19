Offshore breakwater to protect areas vulnerable to sea erosion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bring a permanent solution to frequent sea erosion in the coastal areas of the district, the state government will construct an offshore breakwater. As part of its first step, the breakwater will be built at Poonthura, Valiyathura and Shankumugham. The first phase of the project will begin in September. According to Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, steps have been taken to source funds from KIIFB and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised.



“We can hopefully start the project by September. This will prevent the frequent sea erosion at Valiyathura and Poonthura to a great extent,” she informed the assembly on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the lives of fisherfolks have become miserable with the sea turning rough and the threat of erosion. Several houses and roads were damaged. The people have, for long, been demanding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the region.

As many as 15 houses were completely damaged and 100 houses partially damaged in the rough sea at Valiyathura. The affected people have been shifted to three rehabilitation centres in the region. The Fisheries Department said nine districts are facing acute sea erosion. The last cabinet meeting had sanctioned around Rs 22.5 crore to take measures in the vulnerable areas. In many areas, portions of the seawall and groynes erected along the coast have caved in, apart from the shores being gnawed away.

Job-oriented courses for children of fisher families Mercykutty Amma also made it clear in the assembly that the state government had taken steps to persuade the students to pursue courses including medicine.

“As many 24 children from fishermen families have got admission on merit in MBBS courses. The government has also begun entrance coaching centres to make them write the examinations,” she said. She also said a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of fishermen families who were affected in the Ockhi cyclone has been dispensed.