Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Offshore breakwater to protect areas vulnerable to sea erosion

  In an effort to bring a permanent solution to frequent sea erosion in the coastal areas of the district, the state government will construct an offshore breakwater. 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bring a permanent solution to frequent sea erosion in the coastal areas of the district, the state government will construct an offshore breakwater. As part of its first step, the breakwater will be built at Poonthura, Valiyathura and Shankumugham. The first phase of the project will begin in September.  According to Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, steps have been taken to source funds from KIIFB and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised.


“We can hopefully start the project by September. This will prevent the frequent sea erosion at Valiyathura and Poonthura to a great extent,” she informed the assembly on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the lives of fisherfolks have become miserable with the sea turning rough and the threat of erosion. Several houses and roads were damaged. The people have, for long, been demanding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the region. 

As many as 15 houses were completely damaged and 100 houses partially damaged in the rough sea at Valiyathura. The affected people have been shifted to three rehabilitation centres in the region. The Fisheries Department said nine districts are facing acute sea erosion. The last cabinet meeting had sanctioned around Rs 22.5 crore to take measures in the vulnerable areas. In many areas, portions of the seawall and groynes erected along the coast have caved in, apart from the shores being gnawed away. 

Job-oriented courses for children of fisher families Mercykutty Amma also made it clear in the assembly that the state government had taken steps to persuade the students to pursue courses including medicine. 

“As many 24 children from fishermen families have got admission on merit in MBBS courses. The government has also begun entrance coaching centres to make them write the examinations,” she said. She also said a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of fishermen families who were affected in the Ockhi cyclone has been dispensed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sea erosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp