5 kg rice allotted for fisher families hit by rough sea

Published: 20th June 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would provide 5 kg rice as a special allotment to the families of fishermen in the coastal areas considering the rough sea and sea erosion in the coastal belt. 
The rice would be distributed based on the list submitted by the Fisheries Department and the cost of which will be met from the budget allocation of the Civil Supplies Department.

The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday also decided to allow the fund required for the rehabilitation of the families residing in the 50-metre section of the High Tide line from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund partially. 

An amendment to provide Rs 100 crore for the Irrigation Department works was also agreed on at the meeting. The meeting also decided to start 16 inland Malsya Bhavans in the first phase under the Fisheries Department for which 16 posts of fisheries extension officers and sub inspector of fisheries would be created.

Other major Cabinet decisions
22 permanent posts and 15 daily wages posts will be created in Kannur Government Ayurveda College to start OP service in obstetrics-gynaecology and paediatrics sections. 
The tenure of Director-General of Prosecution Advocate C Sreedharan Nair and State Attorney K V Sohan extended for the next three years as their tenure ended on June 15. 
Rs 10 lakh allotted from the CMDRF for the treatment of writer U A Khader
K N Satheesh appointed the managing director of Supplyco. 
The project agreement and financing agreement submitted by KMRL to avail the 1.8-million euro financial assistance from the German funding agency for the Integrated Water Transport System approved. 
The government guarantee amount of Kerala State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Ltd to the National Scheduled Cast Finance and Development Corporation increased to Rs 30 crore from Rs 20 crore.
The order sanctioning 40 posts in Samagra Shiksha Kerala as per its staff pattern approved.

The fund required for the Rural Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance Project, Alappuzha-Changanasserry elevated highway construction, and Shankumugham-Airport Road reconstruction to be made available from the loan to be provided by the World Bank. 

