Drawing life to a painting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of art enthusiasts and artists gathered on the Museum premises on Sunday to witness the live oil painting of Lokanath Behera, the State Police Chief, painted by artist Rajasekaran.

The live demo of the portrait painting began by 10 am. The work was completed when Behera and his wife Madhumita Behera reached the Museum at noon. They appreciated the artist for the beautiful portrait.

Why was Behera chosen? "Behera is inclined to art. He never fails to appreciate art and artists. Hence I chose to paint him," said Rajasekaran.

Spectators watched the two-hour-long live painting with much enthusiasm. "It is an encouragement for established artists to perform more live demonstrations," said the artist.

Rajasekaran, a self-taught artist is a two-time Guinness Record holder. He received his first Guinness Record in 2008 for the largest easel painting of E M S Namboodiripad sized 50 ft width and 25 ft height in an easel which was 56.5 ft tall and 31 ft wide. Rajasekaran bagged his second Guinness record for the 'Largest Devil's Knot' (Edakoodam) which constitutes puzzle pieces of 7.30 m long, 0.60 m wide and 0.60 m high in 2017.

Rajasekaran hails from Kanyakumari. Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens and Dutch painter are his inspirations. He has also worked as an art and assistant director for films, which included one with Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The artist has conducted various art exhibitions in India and abroad including 'Memoirs Journey' in 2015 at Malaysia, International Contemporary art Festival in 2010 at the Republic of Korea, Art Now-The Artists Fair in 2015 at London, Oxford International Art Fair in 2016 and the Oxford Symposium of Oil Painting Exhibition in 2016 at Malaysia.