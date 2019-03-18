Week-long programme by eWit concludes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week-long programme on the theme ' Think Equal' was organised in Technopark to mark Women's Day. The programme which was organised by eWIT, the women’s empowerment group based in Technopark, kicked off with a women donor-focused blood donation drive conducted along with Tejus. This was followed by Wellness Camp for women.

A WOW Carnival, an exhibition-cum-sale for women entrepreneurs coming from a techie background, as well as home based businesswomen, was organised in the sidelines.

The event finale was presided over by Shashi Tharoor who delivered the keynote address. The week long programme ended with a Band War conducted along with the cultural organisation Natana.